Stanford GSB Dean Leads B-School Delegation to Washington

Image Dean Jonathan Levin speaks with event co-hosts Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA 17) in the U.S. Capitol Building. | By Courtesy

Deans from ten leading business schools gathered recently in Washington, DC, to meet with government officials about how to educate future business leaders and support a dynamic American economy.

Stanford Graduate School of Business Dean Jonathan Levin was the coordinating host of the daylong gathering that started at a morning meeting with the Business Roundtable, an association of CEOs from some of the country’s leading companies. The deans then held a multi-hour discussion in the U.S. Capitol Building with dozens of Members of Congress, co-hosted by Rep. Ro Khanna of California and Sen. Todd Young of Indiana. The day’s events concluded with a series of afternoon meetings with Jared Bernstein, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, and Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council.

Schools from across the country participated in the DC events: Columbia University Business School, Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business, Duke Fuqua School of Business, Indiana University Kelley School of Business, Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management, Stanford Graduate School of Business, University of California Berkeley Haas School of Business, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, University of Texas-Austin McCombs School of Business.

Quote At a time of rapid change and new challenges, we need more events like these to share perspectives. Attribution Jonathan Levin

“America’s business schools have the responsibility of educating the next generation of leaders for business and society,” said Levin. “At a time of rapid change and new challenges, we need more events like these to share perspectives, explore ideas, and set a course for innovation, opportunity, and prosperity.”

The deans and government leaders discussed a wide range of topics about challenges and opportunities facing business, society, and the economy, such as expanding economic opportunity for more people, managing geopolitical tensions, and addressing immigration policy.

They also addressed ways to capitalize on students’ passion for social purpose; how to encourage the manufacturing sector to adopt technological solutions for sustainability; and ways to reach and teach mid-career professionals working in business and government.

“Congressman Khanna and I are committed to ensuring America is a global leader in innovation and technology,” said Sen. Young. “A major part of that leadership is the ability to collaborate across the public and private sectors, which is why this event is important. I am grateful that these business school deans are sharing their time, ideas, and expertise with us, and I look forward to additional collaboration in the months and years to come.”

Image The deans delegation meets with Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council. Clockwise: Madhav V. Rajan (University of Chicago Booth School of Business); Francesca Cornelli (Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management); Ash Soni (Indiana University Kelley School of Business); Jonathan Levin (Stanford GSB); Mathew J. Slaughter (Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business); Lael Brainard; Lillian Mills (University of Texas-Austin McCombs School of Business); Erika James (University of Pennsylvania Wharton School); Costis Maglaras (Columbia University Business School). Participating deans not pictured: Ann Harrison (Haas School of Business, University of California Berkeley) and Bill Boulding (Duke Fuqua School of Business). | By Courtesy

“A strong economy is foundational to American democracy,” said Rep. Khanna. “Strengthening the economy is about more than just creating jobs, it’s about rebuilding the working class and bringing people together around a common purpose. But lawmakers can’t do it alone. This event is a great start to encourage collaboration between the private and public sectors and foster a spirit of unity among the next generation of leaders.”

“The discussions exceeded the goal of the day to listen and learn from leaders in Congress and the White House about how they see the business and policy environment changing today and 25 years from now,” said Levin. “The ideas and suggestions that arose will inform the GSB’s decisions on how to best support and prepare students for the future with a 21st–century business education.”