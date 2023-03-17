7 Insights to Boost Creativity at Work

When we hear the word “creativity,” we often associate it with paintbrushes or pianos, not spreadsheets and board rooms. But being creative, and understanding the ways to bolster creativity within an organization, spurs innovation and leads to more cohesive relationships.

Research has shown that boosts in creativity come from many sources: in-person meetings, a diverse team, design thinking, or improvisational theater. We’ve mined our Insights articles and podcast episodes for tools and techniques to bring fresh ideas and approaches to work.