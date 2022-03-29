An Activated Community: Marking Progress, and Challenges, on Our DEI Journey

Stanford GSB releases annual report on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

March 29, 2022

Students in class at the GSB. | Credit: Elena Zhukova.

The report describes several initiatives aimed at improving diversity, equity, and inclusion. | Elena Zhukova

Stanford Graduate School of Business today released its third annual report on diversity, equity, and inclusion, focusing on stories of impact that describe recent initiatives and progress toward the school’s six DEI goals.

Collectively, the stories illustrate the extent to which the Stanford GSB community has been activated to create change. In addition, the DEI report offers reflections on successes and failures over the past year, and how those lessons will inform future decisions and programming.

Our DEI goals are:

  • Increase the diversity of the Stanford GSB community
  • Create an inclusive classroom and learning experience
  • Create an inclusive and welcoming campus community
  • Support new research efforts
  • Share good ideas with the world
  • Address racial inequality in our community and society

The report is available online and includes data related to DEI initiatives.

“We hope that by sharing stories of these small successes through our networks we can encourage broader change that in turn will contribute to inclusion and a sense of belonging in our organizations and communities,” said Sarah A. Soule, professor of organizational behavior and senior associate dean at Stanford GSB.

For media inquiries, visit the Newsroom.

Explore More

March 25, 2022
Written
Women in Management Students Reflect on the Question “Who Inspires You and Why?”
“I am inspired by women whose voices, once found, never again fall silent.”
Top, left to right: Amanda Neilson, Claire Yun, Marcia Austin; middle: Jamille Jamison; Bottom, left to right: Orly Michaeli, Shaibyaa Rajbhandari, Kristin Lim, Veena Katragadda. | Credit: Elena Zhukova.

March 23, 2022
Written
Alex Tonelli, MBA ’11: What Matters to Me Now and Why
“People wrote me off as a kid from a broken home. I owe it to the people who invested in me to impact the lives of others.”
An illustration of a male figure writing while papers fly up around him. | Credit: Illustration by Kim Salt.

March 18, 2022
Written
Office Artifact: Claudia Allende’s Rongorongo Tablets
An artwork from Rapa Nui is a reminder of the importance of leaving home to learn about the world.
Photo of Claudia Allende holding Rongorongo tablets. | Credit: Elena Zhukova.

Learn More

About Stanford GSB
School History

Related

School News
2021 DEI Report
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Stanford GSB