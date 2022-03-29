An Activated Community: Marking Progress, and Challenges, on Our DEI Journey

Stanford Graduate School of Business today released its third annual report on diversity, equity, and inclusion, focusing on stories of impact that describe recent initiatives and progress toward the school’s six DEI goals.

Collectively, the stories illustrate the extent to which the Stanford GSB community has been activated to create change. In addition, the DEI report offers reflections on successes and failures over the past year, and how those lessons will inform future decisions and programming.

Our DEI goals are:

Increase the diversity of the Stanford GSB community

Create an inclusive classroom and learning experience

Create an inclusive and welcoming campus community

Support new research efforts

Share good ideas with the world

Address racial inequality in our community and society

The report is available online and includes data related to DEI initiatives.

“We hope that by sharing stories of these small successes through our networks we can encourage broader change that in turn will contribute to inclusion and a sense of belonging in our organizations and communities,” said Sarah A. Soule, professor of organizational behavior and senior associate dean at Stanford GSB.