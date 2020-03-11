You are here

Working From Home? Here’s How to Be More Effective

Working From Home? Here’s How to Be More Effective
Organizational Behavior
Written

Working From Home? Here’s How to Be More Effective

Stanford GSB experts discuss the secrets and pitfalls of keeping workers away from the office.
March 11, 2020|by Steve Hawk
A young businesswoman working on her laptop in her home office. Credit: iStock/PeopleImages
Companies around the world have asked employees to work from home, if possible. | iStock/PeopleImages

To protect employees and slow the coronavirus outbreak, companies worldwide are asking employees to practice “social distancing,” mainly by working remotely. Here are four articles from the Stanford GSB Insights archives that discuss the challenges and benefits of working from home — and how to do so effectively.

Make the Most of Your Virtual Communications

In an exclusive video, communications expert and Stanford GSB Lecturer Matt Abrahams demonstrates how to communicate successfully from afar.

10 Tips for Giving Effective Virtual Presentations

In this written piece, Abrahams offers an array of advice for remote presentations. His top three tips: keep it short, look at the camera, and be ready for your closeup.

Why Working from Home Is a “Future-Looking Technology”

Working from home often gets a bad rap, but requiring employees to be in the office is an outdated tradition that ignores modern communications methods, says Professor Nicholas Bloom. Here, Bloom shares research that shows how companies and employees benefit from workplace flexibility.

Lindred Greer: Why Virtual Teams Have More Conflict

Disagreements among virtual teams can escalate more quickly than in face-to-face encounters. A professor of organizational behavior explains why such conflict is more likely and how to prevent it.

Organizational Behavior, Career & Success Social Impact
https://stanford.io/2Wb6VLk
For media inquiries, visit the Newsroom.
Explore More

Insights

Rashaad Gomez practices parkour in a park in New York. Credit: Reuters/Carlo Allegri
March 10, 2020
Written

How Exercise Recommendations Might Work against Us

When it comes to physical activity, how well we think we’re doing can influence how much we move and how we feel.
Organizational Behavior

Insights

Julien Clement, assistant professor of organizational behavior at Stanford GSB. Credit: Nancy Rothstein
March 3, 2020
Video

Business Leaders Can Learn a Lot from Gamers

Change or die, whether you’re in the boardroom or a multi-player fantasy world.
Organizational Behavior

Insights

Oscar Munoz, chief executive of United Airlines. Credit: Reuters/Victor Ruiz Garcia
February 3, 2020
Written

We’re Willing to Excuse Bad People But Not Bad Companies

People believe corporations are less ethical than people, even when the crimes are the same.
Organizational Behavior