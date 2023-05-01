What Are Finance Experts Keeping an Eye On?

Most people associate venture capital with technology, but the reality is that the best companies that are venture capital-backed are changing the business model of their industry or ushering in new industries. Venture capital and, more broadly, investment in innovation, are expanding dramatically into a lot of fields. Now it’s difficult to mention a field or industry where venture capital is not present — robotics, medical equipment, education, law, finance, and so on. It’s pretty obvious why people should care about this, because it’s going to change their lives.

Here’s an example that I really like. CRISPR, the new gene editing technology, was developed less than 15 years ago. Now there are hundreds, if not thousands, of startups that are pursuing applications of CRISPR. That will dramatically change our lives and the lives of future generations. This is not only driven by large companies; in fact, it’s mostly driven by biotech VCs.

If you look back, venture capital is behind most, if not all, of the largest companies in the U.S. created in the last 50 years. My research suggests that up to two thirds of the companies that became very successful as a result of venture capital backing would not have existed otherwise. So if we’re really interested in what’s going to happen in 10 or 20 years down the road, venture capital is critical.

I strongly believe that decision-makers in government and corporations should pay more attention to how venture capitalists process information and how they make decisions. For example, if you go to a traditional company and say, “You’ll start 100 projects, 80 of which are going to fail,” that’s not going to go very well in a CEO’s or CFO’s office. But that’s exactly what’s happening in the venture capital business. As there is more and more disruptive innovation, decision-makers in traditional businesses or traditional organizations will benefit from learning how they can think like venture capitalists.

It’s useful to mention that right now people are talking about how venture capital is not doing well because the valuations of many high-profile VC-backed companies have declined and many of them have to lay off people. If you happened to be an investor in 2018, 2019, or 2020, you might be counting your losses right now. But if you are just about to enter the fray, that might be the best time to invest.

If you look at the history of innovation, when valuations are lower, this typically brings more innovation later on, because it’s easier to invest. If anything, I expect more investments in early-stage startups over the next 12 to 24 months. And some of them are going to disrupt what your readers are doing, whatever they do. — Told to Katie Gilbert