Career & Success
12 Stories About Gender, Power, and Progress for Women’s History Month
Some of our favorite articles about breakthroughs, biases, and bosses.
Stanford GSB researchers’ work on gender has covered everything from STEM to stones. | iStock/Ada daSilva
For Women’s History Month, we’ve rounded up a dozen timely and insightful Stanford Business articles about women’s experiences in the workplace, the classroom, and the world. The list includes a profile of some of the women who helped break gender barriers at Stanford Graduate School of Business, an interview with iconic designer Diane von Furstenberg, and faculty research about the intersection of gender, power, and progress.
